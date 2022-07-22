For most of us, the dream of being in the Olympics is just that, a dream. But for an elite group of athletes that dream becomes a reality. And, with an ever growing roster of sports joining the games, more athletes are being awarded the opportunity to live the dream. The newest? B-boys. That’s right, breakdancing is joining the games for the first time in Paris in 2024, and one film team is setting out tell the story.
Dan Zhu is a Sioux Falls native and film Director with Stance Elements, and Kevin La Chane is a local B-boy dancer. Dan has traveled all over the world to document the Olympic journey of B-boys and B-girls on all 5 continents for a new docu-series on the Olympic Channel as breakdancing prepares to make it’s Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Kevin is one of the American B-boy dancers hoping to qualify. They joined us today to give us a behind the scenes look at the making of this documentary and some insight into the world of breakdancing.
You can find the entire documentary, “Breaking Life” on the Olympic Channel.
B-boy Dancers Kevin La Chane and Tyler Jaeger showcased breakdancing and gave Ashley Thompson a beginner demonstration. If you would like to learn to breakdance, Kevin La Chane also teaches classes at Champion Legacy Dance Academy here in Sioux Falls.