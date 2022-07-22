For most of us, the dream of being in the Olympics is just that, a dream. But for an elite group of athletes that dream becomes a reality. And, with an ever growing roster of sports joining the games, more athletes are being awarded the opportunity to live the dream. The newest? B-boys. That’s right, breakdancing is joining the games for the first time in Paris in 2024, and one film team is setting out tell the story.

Dan Zhu is a Sioux Falls native and film Director with Stance Elements, and Kevin La Chane is a local B-boy dancer. Dan has traveled all over the world to document the Olympic journey of B-boys and B-girls on all 5 continents for a new docu-series on the Olympic Channel as breakdancing prepares to make it’s Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Kevin is one of the American B-boy dancers hoping to qualify. They joined us today to give us a behind the scenes look at the making of this documentary and some insight into the world of breakdancing.

You can find the entire documentary, “Breaking Life” on the Olympic Channel.

B-boy Dancers Kevin La Chane and Tyler Jaeger showcased breakdancing and gave Ashley Thompson a beginner demonstration. If you would like to learn to breakdance, Kevin La Chane also teaches classes at Champion Legacy Dance Academy here in Sioux Falls.

Dan Zhu and film team on location / photo courtesy of Stance Elements

The breaking scene in Senegal / photo courtesy of Stance Elements

B-girl dancing in India / photo courtesy of Stance Elements

Filming “Breaking Life” for the Olympic Channel / photo courtesy of Stance Elements









Behind the scenes on the KELOLAND Living set / courtesy of Kevin La Chane



