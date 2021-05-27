Every now and then a craft projects leads to…well, let’s just say it…an obsession. Suddenly you find yourself thinking of ways you can add a little extra flair to a project to personalize it for a friend, and then before you know it, others are asking to buy your creations for themselves or as gifts.
That’s how Carol Hulbert’s business, “Grandma Orange Purses” got started and the rest, as they say, is history. She’s here today to show us how she creates such beautiful bags and how she came to naming her business after her favorite color.
KELOLAND Living Craft Show: Grandma Orange Purses
Every now and then a craft projects leads to…well, let’s just say it…an obsession. Suddenly you find yourself thinking of ways you can add a little extra flair to a project to personalize it for a friend, and then before you know it, others are asking to buy your creations for themselves or as gifts.