KELOLAND Living Craft Show: Grandma Orange Purses

OMAHA, Neb. (SDSU) - Oral Roberts right-hander Matt Gaskins pitched a complete game, limiting South Dakota State to a run on four hits as the top-seeded Golden Eagles opened the Summit League Baseball Championship with a 7-1 victory over South Dakota State Thursday afternoon at Tal Anderson Field.

ORU improved to 29-21 overall and will face the winner of Thursday's second game between North Dakota State and Omaha at 3 p.m. Friday. SDSU dropped to 14-31 overall and face the NDSU-Omaha loser in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday.