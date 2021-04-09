KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Nightingale’

War is often referred to as a “man’s game.” Yet, there is no doubt that it has life-changing effects for both men and women.



When World War Two calls on Vianne Mauriac and Isabelle Rossignol–two French sisters — they each feel very different effects of the war around them. And that sets the stage for Kristin Hannah’s “The Nightingale.”



Jane Taylor with Siouxland Libraries leads our discussion of the book and to announce the next selection in our KELOLAND Living Book Club.



If you joined us in reading the book, find out if your thoughts about the book match ours. And if you didn’t read it, this is a great way to get some insight into whether you might want to.