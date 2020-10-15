Our latest pick for the KELOLAND Living Book Club, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” showed us just how far medical science has come. But it also shined a light on the ethical dilemmas that arise with it. Jane Taylor with the Siouxland Libraries is here today to lead our discussion on the book.



Join us in reading the next KELOLAND Living Book Club pick: “The Nickle Boys” by Colson Whitehead.

Are you reading our KELOLAND Living Book Club picks along with us? Make sure to head over to KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson’s Facebook page to join in on book club conversations. You can find her at @KELOAshley.



