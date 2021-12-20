KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Giver’

When “The Giver” was first released in the mid-90’s it was a runaway success. In the nearly 30 years since its release, it has been seen in the hands of children around the world. While a dystopian fiction novel might not be every adults cup of tea, the look back at a book Ashley Thompson read when she was younger proved to be fascinating.
We’re being joined by Kim Koblank a Librarian with the Siouxland Libraries and the woman at the helm of our KELOLAND living book club.
Today, we’re going to be discussing our read of The Giver, a novel following 12-year old, Jonas, as he discovers a world of color and memories while finding that some things are darker than they seem. Kim is also giving us a sneak peak into Siouxland Libraries upcoming Winter Reading Challenge.
Next up in our KELOLAND Living Book Club: “An Uncommon Friendship From Opposite Sides of the Holocaust” by Bernat Rosner and Frederic C. Tubach.
