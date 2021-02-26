Has our society gone from one that valued a person’s character to one that now values a person’s personality? In this age of social media, do we now judge people by what they put out into the world, rather than who they really are? That’s was the question set forth by our most-recent KELOLAND Living Book Club selection.
Jane Taylor with Siouxland Libraries leads our discussion of the book, Quiet by author Susan Cain.
She also introduces us to the next pick in the KELOLAND Living book club that we won’t want to put down.
KELOLAND Living Book Club: “Quiet” by Susan Cain
