KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, ‘Year of Wonders’, hits a little too close to home

A plague has taken a small village in 1665 England hostage – both literally and figuratively. The struggles that we have all felt as we try to balance quarantines and community health with our own livelihoods and survival is the crux of this story that follows a young mom through a harrowing enlightenment.

Jane Taylor with Siouxland Libraries is here today to lead our discussion on “Year of Wonders”, by Geraldine Brooks.

And to introduce us to the next pick in the KELOLAND Living Book Club that we won’t want to put down: “Quiet”, by Susan Cain.

