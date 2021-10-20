KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Patty Jane’s House of Curl’

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) -- As the city of Brandon grows, planning for recreation opportunities is more important than ever. The city is getting closer to creating a safe place for bike riders. Brandon hired a consulting firm out of Denver to help come up with a plan for a bike-pedestrian path within the city. Those findings were presented to the park board Wednesday evening at city hall.

Riley McKeown knows all too well that it's not always easy to feel safe riding a bike in Brandon.3 years ago a driver hit Riley at a crosswalk. Luckily his mother made sure he wore his helmet.

"So we are kind of the poster children for bicycle safety," said Jen McKeown.