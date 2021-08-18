KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Only Plane in the Sky’

It’s hard to believe, yet in less than a month, America will be witness to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack on this country. The focus of the commemoration will be to mark the passage of two decades since the day that changed our lives forever.



Jane Taylor with Siouxland Libraries is joining us today to discuss the first of two books we will be reading as part of the KELOLAND Living Book Club.



If you didn’t read “The Only Plane in the Sky”, this is a great way to get some insight into whether you might want to and to let you in on what the second book is that we will reading to mark 911, ” Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”.