KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Nickel Boys’

Imagine being a black kid growing up in 1950s and 60s Tallahassee. Your hear Martin Luther King’s inspiring speaches replayed on a record player. You see the ruling on Brown v. Board of Education. You start to believe that segregation is ending and that if you try hard you can have a good future.

But as we follow the journey of Elwood Cutis in our latest KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, “Nickle Boys”, we learn that the laws don’t necessarily change the reality.

Jane Taylor with the Siouxland Libraries leads our discussion. And if you love reading along with her fantastic book picks, then we bet you can’t wait to see what she has picked for our next book.