KELOLAND Living Book Club: How the themes throughout ‘Heartland’ resonate here at home

The book Heartland is an eye-opening memoir of working-class poverty in the American Midwest. During author Sarah Smarsh’s turbulent childhood in Kansas in the 1980s and 1990s, the forces of cyclical poverty and the country’s changing economic policies solidified her family’s place among the working poor. Yet as Jane Taylor with Siouxland Libraries can attest, what happened in Kansas happened to many all across KELOLAND, which is why her choice of Heartland for our KELOLAND Book Club pick resonated with so many readers.

And we are officially announcing our 2nd KELOLAND Living Book Club pick: “Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. This is also the One Book Siouxland 2020 book pick! Join us as we read it!

