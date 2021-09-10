KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The recent rain the past few weeks is making a difference in places like Sioux Falls. But new rain chances ahead could help other areas that still are way below normal.

When the drought monitor was released on Thursday, it showed more big improvement in two areas. The first includes the Watertown, Sisseton and Webster areas. Repeat round of thunderstorms made the difference and erased any mention of drought in that area. The second spot is Sioux Falls into NW Iowa and extreme southern MN. Local thunderstorms are also the reason for change. But for many areas, the drought remains very intense.