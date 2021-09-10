KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

This month, our KELOLAND Living Book Club group has been reading two books as we all prepare for the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 Terrorist attacks on our country. The books are also being featured as this year’s One Book Siouxland project. We talked about the first book, “The Only Plane in the sky” a couple of weeks ago.

Jane Taylor with Siouxland Libraries is back today to lead our discussion on the *second book, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”

Jane is also going to introduce us to the next pick in the KELOLAND Living book club that we won’t want to put down: “Patty Jane’s House of Curl” by Lorna Landvik.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 