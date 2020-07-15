KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Dry’ quenches your thirst for a good book

A love of reading has been inspiring people around the world to start, or join, book clubs. And things aren’t any different here in Keloland. Today, we were joined by Jane Taylor with Siouxland Libraries.

She helped us wrap up our last book club pick, “Dry” by Neal Shusterman and Jarrod Shusterman.
The book follows a teenage girl as her quiet California suburb spirals into a war zone following an extreme drought.

Jane also announced her next pick for the KELOLAND Living Book Club! We will be reading “The Illusion of Separateness” by Simon Van Booy.

Are you reading our KELOLAND Living Book Club picks along with us? Make sure to head over to KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson’s Facebook page to join in on book club conversations. You can find her at @KELOAshley.

