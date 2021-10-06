KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show: Unique Boutique

Renee Fick and her daughter, Heather, are the sparkling team of Unique Boutique which features everything from handcrafted blankets and pillow covers to custom hoodies and keychains.

Renee and Heather will have a booth at our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. It will be the perfect time to see her minky blankets in person or you can order blankets, facemasks, even order custom designs through their website uniqueboutiquebling.com.

The KELOLAND Living Arts And Crafts Shows will be held on Saturday, October 16th from nine to five and on Sunday, October 17th from 10 AM – 4 PM at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Mark your calendars for all the good fun and great shopping now.

And if you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact us simply by emailing events@keloland.com.