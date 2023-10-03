There is no doubt that when a mother and daughter put their minds to something, there is no stopping them–even when they live 200 miles apart.



That’s the back story behind Unique Boutique which operates out of Brandon, South Dakota and New Ulm, Minnesota.



Renee Fick is the mom in this business venture and Heather Buysse is her daughter. Together they are the powerhouse behind Unique Boutique.



But you won’t have to travel to Brandon or New Ulm, because Renee and Heather are bringing their t-shirts, blankets and spirit-wear to this year’s KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show.

You can find the Unique Boutique booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.



If you’d like to see more of their collection or want to request a custom design, simply head to their website at uniqueboutiquebling.com. Mark your calendar now!