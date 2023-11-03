Did your mom or grandma can jams or jellies when you were a kid? I know there was nothing like sitting down to a breakfast of warm toast spread with fresh strawberry jam or a stack of pancakes piled high and topped with cinnamon-laced apple butter.



And in the middle of a cold KELOLAND winter, who doesn’t love being able to open a jar of preserved cranberry compote or peppered jelly to spread over a roast or ham fresh out of the oven during the holidays. My mouth is watering just thinking about it!



Well, thankfully, The Jam Man joined us today. And he is Ryan Gulbranson. Ryan stopped by to tell us not only how he became known as The Jam Man, but also how his hobby became a full-fledged labor of love.

Shouldn’t you start jammin with the Jam Man today? You can find all the Jams, Jellies, Pickles, and syrups your heart desires online at TheJamManSD.com or by calling 913-754-6558. And be sure to follow them on Facebook.



You can also find all the products this weekend at the Benson Flea Market in Sioux Falls. The team will be there from 9am-5pm in the evening on Saturday, November 4 and from 10am-3pm on November 5th. You can find a complete list of events The Jam Man will be at on their website right now.