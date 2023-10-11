Creating an inclusive environment for all employees is something that every business should strive toward, and while many try there are a few key leaders taking charge.



We were joined by Mary Spargur with The Effortless Bow, an inclusive studio in Sioux Falls making and selling modern, handmade hair-bows and hair-accessories. Mary has proven The Effortless Bow’s mission to make their business a place to create enjoyable and meaningful employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



And we were so excited to see all the handmade gifts, and to help her further the mission of inclusion.

You can find the Effortless Bow booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show.



Can’t wait to get your hands on their handmade pieces? You can also shop the shop online at TheEffortlessBow.com.