When you have to leave home for a day, a weekend, or even weeks at a time, it helps to know that your pets are in good hands while you’re gone. And it doesn’t hurt if the pet sitter happens to craft gourmet sourdough dog-biscuit-bites to give your dog something to enjoy during your absence.



Darci Golden is one of the owners of Tail Chasers Pet Sitting Service in Sioux Falls. And Amanda Taylor, is the other owner of Tail Chasers and she’s also a registered veterinary technician.



Together they make homemade treats that are made with 100% natural, human-grade ingredients that are preservative free. As a vendor at this year’s KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show, they stopped into our studio to give us a peek at what we’ll find at their booth.

You can find Darci and Amanda at the Tail Chasers Pet Services booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.

This’ll be the perfect time to stock-up on treats and you can book your holiday pet sitting services at the same time. If your dog is already drooling in front of the television, you can find all the treats your fur baby needs through this link TailChasersPetServices.com.