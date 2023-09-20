If you’re anything like us, you can’t get enough South Dakota history, well luckily one of our vendors from the up-coming KELOLAND Living arts & crafts show has the perfect thing to bring that South Dakota history into your home.



Les and Michelle Howard are the co-owners of Rustic Reclaim SD. They use century-old wood, usually from South Dakota barns, to create one-of-a-kind creations that are sure to be a show-stopping stand-out in your home decor.

You can find Les & Michelle at the Rustic Reclaim booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.

Mark your calendar now! It’ll be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for.

If you can’t wait and you’d like to order your own piece of South Dakota History for your friends and family, simply go online to Facebook and search “Rustic Reclaim SD.”