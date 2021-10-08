KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show: Red Door Creations

Tara will have a booth at our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. It will be the perfect time to talk with her about getting a portrait made of your fur baby and see the many ways you can create a keepsake featuring their fuzzy face. You can see the complete gallery of Red Door Creations online at reddoorcreations.com.

The KELOLAND Living Arts And Crafts Shows will be held on Saturday, October 16th from 9 AM to 5 PM on Sunday, October 17th from 10 AM – 4 PM at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Mark your calendars for all the good fun and great shopping now.

And if you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact us simply by emailing events@keloland.com.