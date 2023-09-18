American humorist, Josh Billings, once said, “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.”



Pets are special! And with all of the love that our pups share with us, maybe it’s time that we send some right back to our furry friends!



Sarah and Katie Keizer are the creative people behind Pampered Puppies by KS, and they are another one of our vendor’s at next month’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show.



They joined KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson & Mitchell Olson today, along with Pampered Puppy, a boxer named Gunner, on set. Sarah & Katie filled us in on why pampering your puppies is the perfect way to celebrate all the smiles, laughs and walks they share with you.



You can find Sarah, Katie and Gunner at the Pampered Puppies booth at next month’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st. Mark your calendar now! It’ll be the perfect time to pick out a gift for your perfect puppy or grand dog! If you’d like to place an order for a custom project, simply email them at PamperedPuppiesbyKS@Gmail.com.