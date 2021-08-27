KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show: Lisa’s Painting

Lisa Benson is the creative mind behind Lisa’s Paintings. After more than 30 years painting homes, she decided to try painting on a smaller canvas two years ago. Today, we’re giving you a sneak peek at Lisa’s work, which will be part of the upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show.

Would you like to have one of Lisa’s paintings in your home? You can contact Lisa by phone at 605-421-0532 or email her at lisapaints_1963@outlook.com.

You will also find Lisa and her paintings at the Lisa’s Painting booth at the upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts And Crafts Shows on Saturday, October 16th from 9AM-5PM and on Sunday, October 17th from 10AM-4PM at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Mark your calendars for all the good fun and great shopping now.

If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Courtney Hardie by email at chardie@keloland.com.