We live in a world where we all have access to a camera at almost any moment. Though we can all take pictures, it takes a true artist to be a true photographer. Whether you’re shooting indoors, outdoors, landscapes, or portraits, it takes a keen eye and ability to see the beauty surrounding us and capture it through the lens.



No one knows that more than the owner of Jason Pfitzer Photography’s namesake owner, Jason Pfitzer. Jason was here in studio to show us a few of his favorite pieces and tell us more about his process in telling a story with just the click of a shutter. He’s also got the details on how you can get your hands on one of his iconic pieces.

You can find Jason Pfitzer’s Photography online at JasonPfitzerPhotography.com. You can also call him with any questions you might have at 605-310-5771. He will be happy to answer your questions for you.



And the next time you’re online, why not like his Facebook page at Jason Pfitzer Photography and follow him on Instagram, also at Jason Pfitzer Photography. Visiting either platform will remind you why we are so lucky to live here.



And be sure to put the opening of Jason’s new Gallery, Serendipity Studio Gallery & Gifts, on your Calendar. It’s happening this Saturday, November 18 at 10 am. You can find the gallery at 230 South Phillips Ave in Sioux Falls.