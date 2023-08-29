Do you know someone who likes their food insanely hot? That friend of yours who always insists that the hot wings “aren’t spicy enough,” even though they are dripping with sweat.



Nick Curry is the sauce maker and co-owner of Halogi Hot Sauce. And as you might guess even when the hot sauce is so hot that it causes physical pain–not just in the mouth–but also in the entire body, he just can’t get enough of the hot stuff.



He joined us to give KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson a taste of Halogi Hot Sauce and explain why so many people love it hot.

You can find Nick at the Halogi Hot Sauce booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.



Mark your calendar now! It’ll be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for.

If you can’t wait and you’d like to test your hot sauce-lovin’ friends and family, simply go online to HalogiHotSauce.com to place an order or find the nearest retailer near you.