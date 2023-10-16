A little known fact about the KELOLAND Living team is how much joy dolls bring our entire team. We’ve even had a subscription to a magazine featuring the best and brightest in the doll world.



But, what we’ve seen doesn’t even compare with what we saw today. We were joined by Melanie Fiferlick the owner of Gigi’s Doll Boutique and Holiday Crafts in Salem, South Dakota. She stopped by with a tiny friend and her friend’s impressive wardrobe which we’re certain will make the perfect gift for any doll lover in your life.

You can find Melanie at the Gigi’s Doll Boutique and Holiday Crafts booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening this weekend, Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.



Mark your calendar now! It’ll be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for.



If you can’t wait and you’d like to see more of one of Melanie’s creations, simply stop by her booth or head to their FaceBook page: Gigi’s Doll Boutique.