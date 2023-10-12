Who doesn’t love a sign that speaks for your home and your interior design. From “you had me at merlot” to the classic “live, laugh, love” they can bring a smile to your face and anyone that enters your home.



They also make the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Chad and Theresa Durfee are the minds behind Forever Memories, and they’ve been busy in their workshop creating all kinds of funny signs in preparation for the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts show. After all, they have a sign for everyone on your list, and every room of your home.

You can find Theresa and Chad at the Forever Memories booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.



Mark your calendar now! It’ll be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for.



If you can’t wait and you’d like to see more of one of Theresa & Chad’s creations, simply stop by her booth or head to their FaceBook page Forever Memories.