Have you ever walked into a friend’s home and been inspired to Live, Laugh, and Love? Or understood early in the morning that your host has declared they have lots of plans for your visit, but first, coffee.



Not only can signs like those help to inspire you, or save you from a sunrise faux pas, they also allow you to express the unique aspects of yourself.



Michelle Farris creates all kinds of signs for her business, FarrAway Creations.



Signs aren’t the only things she creates. As a vendor at this year’s KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show, she stopped in the studio to give us a peek at what we’ll find at her booth.

You can find Michele at the FarrAway Creations booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.



Mark your calendar now! It’ll be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for.



If you can’t wait and you’d like to see more of one of Michele’s creations, simply stop by her booth or head to their FaceBook page Farraway Creations.