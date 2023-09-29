There’s just something about an item crafted from wood that speaks to many people.



The beauty of wood is that it engages all of our senses. Warm, rich and affecting, its surface has a strength you can touch and feel.



Crafting items from wood also represents a strength of spirit. Troy Foster is a proud disabled veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the creator behind Custom Wood Artistry.



Whether he’s building a house, or crafting a toy, his hobby has become a business that will be featured at next month’s KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts show. He stopped by to tell us more about his work and its special connection to veterans.

You can find Troy at the Custom Wood Artistry booth at next month’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.



Mark your calendar now! It’ll be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for.



If you’d like to place an order for a custom project, simply head online to CustomWoodArtistry.com and select contact us to talk with Troy online.