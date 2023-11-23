I think it’s safe to say that we’ve made no secret about our love for all things crochet.



We’ve used up every crochet pun or turn of phrase most of us can think of and Ashley Thompson even taught Mitchell Olson how to take the hook and the yarn and turn it into a scarf…if he can call it that.



Well, thankfully, we have a crochet source to help handle the hard stuff. She is Kristine Dusing with Crocheted Goodness, one of the vendors at this year’s KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts show and she was here to show us some of her creations so you can fill your gift list with handmade gifts without having to struggle with the crochet commitment.

You can start filling your holiday gift list with Crocheted Goodness by finding the shop on Etsy, just search for Crocheted Goodness.



If you have a question, you can reach Kristine by phone at 605-201-8762. You can also like their page on Facebook and follow them on Instagram.