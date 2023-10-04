There’s just something about a hand-crafted item that makes it extra special–whether you’re buying it for yourself or planning on gifting it to a friend or family member.



But, let’s be honest, we aren’t all as crafty as we’d like to be which is why our annual arts and crafts show is so popular with so many.



That’s why vendors like Carrie Thompson with Butterfly Boutique Collective are so special, because everything she sells is handmade.



And while you can find her at the big show on October 20th and 21st, we couldn’t wait to see what she’s brought us today.

You can find the Butterfly Boutique Collective booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show.



Can’t wait to shop the Butterfly Boutique? You can also shop the shop online at Butterfly BoutiqueCollective.com.