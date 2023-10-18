Custom woodworking is an art form that requires skill, creativity, and attention to detail.



Custom wood workers take pride in creating pieces that are not only beautiful, but are also functional and durable.



And while Dale Nesheim might tell you that he makes custom cutting boards, cribbage boards, chess boards and charcuterie boards–it only takes one look at his works to know that his creations are much more than that.



That’s because each one involves several different steps, including design, material selection, cutting and shaping, joining, finishing, and assembly…and Dale walked us through just a few of those steps today to truly appreciate the results.

You can find Dale at the Boards by Design booth at this upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show Happening this weekend, Friday October 20th and Saturday October 21st.



If you’d like to see more of Dale’s boards, or want a custom design, simply stop by his booth or email him at NesheimWoordWorking@gmail.com.