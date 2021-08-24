KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show: ATRAC USA

Have you ever had one of those moments when you need to make a quick run to grab something at the grocery store or drop something off at a friend’s and you needed an extra set of hands? You know, when you just need to grab; your cell phone, your car keys, your wallet with your cash, cards and drivers license, maybe a face mask, and some lip balm? It’s no wonder you want another set of hands?



Since that’s not possible, today’s guest has the answer. Kathrina Decker is the owner and mastermind behind ATRAC. ATRAC has the solution to the “I only have two hands problem” and it’s all based on magnetic attraction. She’s going to explain how these ingenious solutions work.