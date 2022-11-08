Have you gotten your holiday shopping started yet? We were lucky enough to get a jump on our holiday gift giving thanks to the KELOLAND Living arts and Crafts show last month.



But, if you missed out on this year’s Arts & Crafts Show, no worries! We’ve collected some of our favorite pieces to share with you that will make the perfect gifts this holiday season and beyond. Today we’re taking a look at Ashley’s hand-picked gifts list.

Children’s Home Society book

If you’d like any of these gifts, here is how to get ahold of each business. You can get your own copy of Tom Roberts’ Christmas Reflections by heading online to chssd.org/support/books.

Candle from Sucre

Want your home to smell like holidays? You can get your hands on a Red Berry Balsam & Cinnamon Candle by heading online to etsy.com/shop/shopsucrecreations.

Winniefred Candles

If that’s not enough of a scent sensation for your home you can pick up one of Winniefred’s Cranberry Marmalade Candle at shopwinniefred.com.

Aroma Dakota car freshener

Why should your home be the only place that smells like heaven? You can find the leather car freshener from Aroma Dakota at aromadakota.com.

Crocheted Goodness ear warmer

And if you’re already feeling the winter chill on your ears you can head online to etsy.com/shop/crochetedgoodness for the perfect ear warmer.