KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show: Alliecat Creations

Allie Miller, with Alliecat Creations is the proverbial unicorn we all aspire to be. She’s here to show us how her fixation with doodling and drawing led to create a side hustle selling personalized gifts. She’s also going to clue us in on how she manages to find any time to create anything other than chaos out of her life.

Allie Miller will have a booth at our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. It will be the perfect time to purchase a personalized gift for the holidays or an upcoming birthday. Until then, you can reach out to her through her website alliecatcreations.com.

You will find all the crafty creations at the Alliecat booth at the upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts And Crafts Shows on Saturday, October 16th from nine to five and on Sunday, October 17th from 10am until 4pm at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Mark your calendars for all the good fun and great shopping now.

And if you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Courtney Hardie by email at chardie@keloland.com.