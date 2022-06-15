We hope you already know that Father’s Day is this weekend. And whether you call yours “Dad”, or “Stepdad”, or even “My Angel Dad”, we know it’s important to recognize the day and his role in your life in a special way. Shane Fischer with Ink Knell says why give a generic gift when you can select something that is custom, unique and thoughtful. He stopped by to tell us more about Ink Knell’s “Poems of Endearment” and how they can create a special memory this Father’s Day.

Ink Knell’s typewriter

You can find Shane at the Ink Knell Booth at our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show on October 15th and 16th, so mark your calendar now. It will be the perfect time to make arrangements to have a “Poem of Endearment” crafted for the special someone on your Christmas list. We know your friends and family will be touched by the extra thought you put into your gift giving this year. If you just can’t wait until October or have a special request, you can reach Shane by calling 605-290-5777. You can also reach Shane by email at inkknell@gmail.com.