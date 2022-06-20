Mix a child’s nickname with a crafty grandma from Iroquois, South Dakota and you’ve got a great vendor for the upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts show in October. Only we couldn’t wait until then to see what Grandma Orange has been up to, so we invited Grandma Orange Purses to join us today. Grandma Orange is probably better known as Carol Hulbert and it only takes one look to see that she has been one very busy lady.

Products made by Grandma Orange Purses

You can find Carol and all her Grandma Orange Original creations at our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show on October 15th and 16th, so mark your calendar now. It will be the perfect time to make arrangements to have a custom purse ordered for the special someone on your Christmas list. We know your friends and family will be touched by the extra thought you put into your gift giving this year. If have a special request, you can reach Carol by calling 605-354-8309. You can also find Grandma Orange on Facebook: @grandmaorangesoriginal.