When was the last time you added a little sparkle to someone’s life? It’s easy to do with the right piece of jewelry. And with hand-made jewelry you’re guaranteed to wear something distinct that no one else at the party, or at work, or a local restaurant will be wearing, because it’s a one-of-a-kind piece. Heidi Coatsworth is the designer behind Dolly Domino and she crafts unique jewelry that’s sure to earn compliments from the people around you. They’ll be asking where you got such a wonderful set of earrings, or that necklace, or even a piece of vintage jewelry. Dolly Domino will be one of the vendors at our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show in October, but we gave you a sneak peek on today’s show.

Heidi will have a booth at our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show on October 20th and 21st, so mark your calendar now! It will be the perfect time to pick out some Christmas gifts for those people on your list who are hard to buy for. Or why not pick up a gift or two for yourself to have on hand when those unexpected guests stop by. If you just can’t wait to get your hands on these items, you can reach Dolly Domino by calling 605-366-2698 or shop their selection online at DollyDomino.etsy.com.