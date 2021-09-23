KELOLAND Employment Virtual Career Fair: Sioux Falls School District

It is not too late to apply for a wide variety of open positions available through the Sioux Falls School District. Katie Bergheim is a recruitment specialist with the Sioux Falls School District. She joined us to tell us more about the open positions and the great benefits that are available when you join their team of more than 3,000 teachers and staff who strive every day to fulfill the district’s mission “to educate and prepare each student to succeed in a changing world.”

Do you want more out of a job besides just a paycheck? Make an impact in a student’s life by working for the Sioux Falls School District! You can apply online through the district’s website at sf.k12.sd.us. You can also register online for job alerts to let you know when a position that you may be qualified for has an opening.

And don’t forget you have now until midnight to register and submit your application for dozens of positions available through the more than 50 employers, including the Sioux Falls School District, who are looking to fill current job openings. You’ll find everything you need to know online at virtualcareerexpo.keloemployment.com.