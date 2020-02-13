KELOLAND elementary students raising money through art

Thanks to the Sculpture Walk program, Downtown Sioux Falls is its own outdoor art gallary. The Arc of Dreams is a newer piece of art for the city that’s already inspiring young creators.

Olive Bosch, a student whose artwork is raising money for her school, and Megan Erickson, her art teacher tell us how they teamed up with the Sculpturewalk to help inspire students to get creative.

Cards can be purchased during school hours in the Eugene Field A+ office, or by calling the school and placing an order. Each package features the 4 student created designs, 1 on each card. The package of 4 cards is $10.

Eugene Field A+ Elementary: (605) 367-6160

501 S Highland Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57103