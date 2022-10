We all love a spooky, fun Halloween. And while we all know things aren’t real, it can be a stressful time for our pets. Especially, if they get into the Halloween candy.



Thankfully, Jett the Vet Eder, a local veterinarian, stopped by and he brought along his dog, Jaxson to join us.



He shared tips on how we can avoid the headaches and dangers that can come with Halloween and pets.

Jett the Vet with his pup Jaxson and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

If your dog does get into the Halloween candy this year, you can call the poison control hotline at 1-800-222-1222.