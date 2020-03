Have you found yourself with a little more time on your hands lately? Sounds to me like the perfect time learn a new form of art. Mercedes Maltese is the lead educator at the Washington Pavilion, and while you currently can't go to the pavilion to take one of her classes, she is here today to show us how to do an ink wash painting that you could have hanging in your dining room in time for dinner.

Find virtual classes from the Washington Pavilion on their website.