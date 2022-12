The tree ornaments, poinsettias, and a live tree all help to make your home look, smell and feel like Christmas. Yet, while they help to make the season bright, they can also pose a threat to your pet. Owner of Lucky pup adventures, Morgan Weber, stopped by to share some advice for how to lessen the threats for our fur babies and have a pet-proof Christmas that the whole family can enjoy, including our furry friends.

Challenges with Christmas decorations and pets

Training your pet to stay safe