We all have those moments in our day to day lives when it can feel like we are at our wits end with our coworkers. It doesn’t always have to mean you’re in the office regardless of if you’re on a construction site, sitting at your computer or even if your a stay-at-home parent with whose “co-worker” is a three-year-old who didn’t get their way, it can be tough to keep a level head. Thankfully, business and life coach, Jo Hasuman, stopped by the studio today to help walk us through a few ideas to keep calm at work, even when it feels like things are boiling over.