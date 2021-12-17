Keeping toxicity away during the holiday season

LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) -- South Dakota State University's deep-run in the college football playoffs is generating plenty of interest within the local sports-betting crowd. The Jackrabbits play Montana State in the FCS semi-final on Saturday, the winner advances to the national title game in Frisco, Texas. The game should result in a big handle for the sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino.

The Betfred Sportsbook says last week's SDSU victory against Villanova didn't garner a great deal of betting action at the casino. But Saturday's game, with so much at stake for both teams, should result in a lot more wagering.