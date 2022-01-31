Poetry is an art form that can take years to perfect, but nowadays it has been transformed into a universal language that is used to tell personal stories or make statements about societal issues. Whether it is in the form of a sestina or a haiku, poetry can really resonate for some people.

It’s the power of the written word that prompted Shane Fischer to begin writing poems for people who have lost a loved one. Jen Dreiske became a client when she asked Shane to write a poem about each of her coworkers for the holidays. Ashley heard how the process works for Shane and more importantly, how much it means to people like Jen who are on the receiving end of memories preserved in the written word.