Keeping Kids Safe With Sioux Falls Fire Rescue

When it comes to safety, kids can never know enough. From stop-drop-and-roll, to the correct way to wash your hands, Kids have to process a lot of information, and it may not always be the easiest thing to understand. Thankfully, we had a few guests stop by to help. Ryan Cox is with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s Community Risk Reduction program. He’s stopped by with special friends, Blaze, and Firefighter Frank, who showed us how the pandemic presented a few unique opportunities when it comes to educating kids on how to be safe. They also showed us how they’re taking their message to social media and beyond.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!