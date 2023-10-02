Winter in KELOLAND can be dangerously cold, and incredibly unpredictable. Yet, there are people across KELOLAND who are experiencing poverty or homelessness, and often don’t have the proper warm clothing to withstand the extreme temperatures. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Keep-KELOLAND-Warm program.



Julie Becker is the executive director of the Saint Francis house in Sioux Falls; and Nita Flagtwet, is the Director of Sales at Montgomery’s. They represent two of our co-sponsors in this effort.



Each of their groups, along with Lewis Drug and KELOLAND Media Group, play critical roles in helping protect our vulnerable neighbors by taking part in our annual winter coat drive. You can play a pivotal role too because this year, as always coats, hats, and gloves in all sizes are needed once again.