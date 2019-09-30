Kayla Dorhout

Hometown:

Sioux Falls, SD.

Where did you go to college and what was your major?

I went to the University of South Dakota and majored in Journalism. Go Yotes!

What is your favorite season and why?

I love the fall because it’s the perfect temperature to go on walks around downtown Sioux Falls.

What is something on your bucket list?

Be in the front row for a Foo Fighters concert!

Where is someplace you would like to travel and why?

I’d love to go to Washington D.C. and spend hours seeing all of the museums and sights.

What is your favorite movie quote?

“Good morning, and in case I don’t see ya, Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight.” – The Truman Show.

Are you a cat or dog person?

Dog person! I have a St. Bernard and a Golden Retriever.

What is your favorite thing about living in KELOLAND?

The bike trails. I love to roller-blade and ride bike or just walk!

If you could interview any celebrity, who would it be and why?

Steve Carell. He’s always so down-to-earth in his interviews and I love his work.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be like Mary Hart from Entertainment Tonight because she was great and is from South Dakota!



What’s one of the scariest things to happen to you?

Experience heavy turbulence while flying to Salt Lake City. I know turbulence is normal but it shook me!