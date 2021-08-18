Kalon Medical Spa helping you put your best face forward

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Temporary pay incentives now being offered in South Dakota's state prisons will cost an estimated $3.1 million through their scheduled end March 23, 2022, top officials from the Noem administration told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

State Human Resources Commissioner Darin Seeley said a plan to raise salaries is being worked on with Governor Kristi Noem and others for the 2022 legislative session that opens in January. The starting hourly pay for a guard in the Sioux Falls penitentiary is $17.89.