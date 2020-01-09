Just Try It Day, Winter Wonderland 100K Challenge & more happening this weekend in KELOLAND

The KELOLAND Living Book Club is back with the first book pick of 2020. Siouxland Libraries, Jane Taylor shares why it is so valuable to discuss books as you read them along with telling us a little bit about our first book pick.

Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth by journalist Sarah Smarsh is a cultural commentary and social analysis of what it looks like to grow up amongst the working poor in the Midwest. This personal account brings insight to the adversity often faced in rural America and examines a cycle of believing those who earn less, are less themselves.